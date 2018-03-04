Suspended HMDA director booked for criminal misconduct

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday booked a case of criminal misconduct against Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Director (Planning) K Purushottam Reddy and his brother-in-law B Srinivas Reddy for abusing official position.

Purushottam Reddy, ACB said, had purchased a flat for himself and his benami at Rs.1.13 crore, which was much lesser than its actual value.

Purushottam Reddy, who is presently in judicial remand, was placed under suspension in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him.

The ACB received a complaint from the Prestige Estates Projects Limited vice-president (business operations) alleging that Purushottam Reddy called him in August 2016 and asked a flat measuring 3,031sft plinth area at Rs 1,500 per sft.

The complainant informed that they were selling each flat at Rs 5,850 per sft and an additional Rs 20 per sft for each floor after the third floor but Purushottam Reddy asked him to give a flat at Rs 1,500 per sft only. The complainant was forced to listen to him fearing he would not get permissions in future and agreed to sell the flat for Rs 2,091 per sft.

Reddy then sent his brother-in-law and entered into an agreement. As per the standard price of sale on that date of Prestige Projects, the flat was supposed to cost Rs 2.02 crore but the complainant agreed to sell it at Rs 1.13 crore to avoid any trouble from Purushottam Reddy who was holding a high position in HMDA.

The ACB found that the complaint was genuine. In this transaction, Srinivas Reddy aided and abetted Purushottam Reddy, according to an ACB release.

In case of any government employee applying any sort of pressure on the public, the ACB has requested people to call on the toll-free number 1064.