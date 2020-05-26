Suspending labour laws is illegal

By | Published: 26th May 2020 12:05 am 11:18 pm

Suspension of crucial labour laws for varying lengths of time by some States, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, reflects a paradigm shift in labour policies due to Covid-2019. It is claimed that labour laws have been suspended to incentivise economic activity in the respective States irrespective of the party ruling them. In the process, the legislations that were made to protect the welfare and interest of the labour have been jeopardised.

Article 246 states the subject matter of laws to be made by Parliament and legislatures of the State. The VII Schedule of the Constitution consists of three lists — Union List, State List and Concurrent List. Entry 22, 23 and 24 of the Concurrent List relate to labour laws. Article 254(1) states that if any provision of law made by the legislature is repugnant to any provision of law made by Parliament in relation to the matters enumerated in the Concurrent List, the law made by Parliament shall prevail and the law made by the legislature to the extent of repugnancy shall be void. However, Article 254(2) saves such repugnancy if the assent of the President is received.

Article 213 empowers the Governor to promulgate such ordinances and stipulates that the Governor shall not without instructions from the President promulgate any such ordinance if the Act of the legislature of the State containing the same provision would be invalid under the Constitution unless the assent of the President is received.

Governor’s Powers

A conjoint reading of Article 246, 213 and 254 shows that a Governor cannot promulgate any ordinance without the assent of the President on suspending labour laws. Even assuming that the instructions of the President have been received before the promulgation of the ordinance, still the same is unconstitutional for it is in violation of Article 23. The main statutes such as the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, The Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952, The Factories Act, 1948 and The Minimum Wages Act, 1948 are also included in the said ordinances. The concepts contained in Payment of Wages Act, 1936, The Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1976 are incorporated in the Code of Wages 2019.

The main objective of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 is to secure industrial peace by providing machinery and procedure for the investigation and settlement of Industrial Disputes by negotiation. The objective is to provide support measures for securing and preserving good relations between employer and employees. The Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952, contemplates compulsory contributory provident fund for employees in factories and other establishments. The said contribution has also been exempted from any court attachments, which shows that it is welfare legislation. Similarly, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, secures minimum wages for sustenance and The Factories Act, 1948, mainly emphasises on the health, welfare, safety, working hours, annual leaves with wages and employment of women and children.

The very objective of these industrial laws is to put an end to unfair labour practices, provides for the rights, privileges, obligations and responsibilities of the workforce, and safeguard the workers against exploitation.

Key Articles

Article 23 specifically prohibits ‘forced labour’ of any form. Suspension of the said legislation opens an avenue for ‘forced labour’. Article 37 mandates that the Directive Principles of State Policy laid down are fundamental in the governance of the country and it is the duty of the state to apply these principles in making laws.

Article 43 directs that State will endeavour to secure by suitable legislation to all workers, a living wage, and conditions of work ensuring a decent standard of life. The aforesaid legislations have been passed in the background of the said constitutional obligations and cannot be trampled upon under any circumstances. The Supreme Court in ‘Peoples Union Vs Union of India’ has held that there are certain fundamental rights conferred by the Constitution which are enforceable against the whole world and there are found inter-alia in Articles 17, 23 and 24.

The apex court also held that Article 23 is clearly designed to protect the individual not only against the state but also against the other private citizens. The sweep of Article 23 is held to be wide and unlimited.

Forced Labour

The SC also analysed as to why the subject of ‘forced labour’ was included in the Chapter on Fundamental Rights. It held that the prohibition of forced labour is intended to be a general prohibition, total in its effect and all-pervasive in its range and also against any other person indulging in any such practice. Article 23 strikes at ‘forced labour’ manifested in any form, which is in violation of human dignity and human values and the word ‘force’ must, therefore, be constructed to include not only physical or legal force but also force arising from the compulsion of economic circumstance that leaves no choice of alternatives to a person in want and compels him to provide labour or service even though the remuneration received is less than the minimum wage.

In a country like India where there is so much poverty and unemployment and no equality of bargaining power, a contract of service may appear on its face voluntary but it may, in reality, be involuntary, because while entering into the contract, the employee by reason of his economically helpless condition, may have been faced with Hobson’s choice — to starve or to submit to the exploitative terms of the employer.

Therefore, the decision of States to suspend the labour laws as an incentive to the employer would be unconstitutional. States cannot take advantage of the present adverse circumstances and the lack of bargaining power by the labour. They have to abide by the Directive Principles and act in a manner to promote the interest and welfare of the workforce and prevent any scope of exploitation by the employer. The easing of the lockdown, at the threshold, if experiences such adverse decisions, would drastically affect industrial peace and harmony.

(The author is Advocate, High Courts of AP and Telangana)

