Suspense thriller Chitram X to release on OTT

Young actor Raajbala is confident about the movie making right noise

Starring actor Raajbala and Manasa in the lead roles, upcoming movie Chitram X will hit OTT platform in the coming month of October. The movie’s trailer received a tremendous response from audiences after it was launched by actor Srikanth a couple of months ago.

Directed by Ramesh Vibhoodhi, Chitram X is being produced by Polam Govindaiah under the banner Chowdeshwari Devi Movie Creations. Director Ramesh has 14 years of experience in the movie field and has worked under director Teja.

The director is optimistic about the overall output. Actor Raajbala said audiences would have enjoyed the movie on big screens but eventually it is coming on OTT platform soon. After working tirelessly for Chitram X while shooting 45 days in forests, the entire team is confident about its release, he said. Music has been composed by Siva Pranay while Praveen K Kavali has handled cinematography.

