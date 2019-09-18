Suspension of 400 Twitter handles irks Pawan Kalyan

By | Published: 7:47 pm 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: Suspension of as many as 400 Twitter accounts of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) supporters has evoked protest from party chief and popular actor Pawan Kalyan, here on Wednesday.

The actor-politician wondered if the accounts were suspended for standing by helpless people and their issues.

“I don’t understand the reason for suspending 400 Twitter accounts of JSP supporters,” tweeted Pawan Kalyan with hashtag BringBackJSPSocialMedia.

I don’t understand the reason for suspending 400 twitter accounts of Janasena supporters.The reason behind the suspension of these accounts ; just for standing by helpless people and their issues? And how do we understand this?#BringBackJSPSocialMedia — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 18, 2019

Party leaders suspect the support for the save Nallamalla forests campaign could have led to suspension of accounts. The JSP has opposed the reported move to mine uranium in the forests, spread over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Attending the all-party meeting here on Monday to oppose uranium mining, Pawan Kalyan had said if necessary he would be ready do a ‘padyatra’ over the issue.

In a series of tweets during last few days, Pawan Kalyan has been highlighting the disastrous impact uranium mining will have on the forests, wildlife, forest dwellers and surrounding habitations.

The JSP leaders said the Twitter handles were suspended without any valid reason as they didn’t violate any terms of Twitter policy.

Several JSP supporters and Pawan Kalyan fans on social media condemned suspension of Twitter handles and demanded that they be restored immediately.

