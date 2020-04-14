Suspension of darshan at Tirumala extended till May 3

By | Published: 4:15 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the government decision of lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus virus till May 3, the TTD has decided to continue the suspension of the Srivari darshan at Srivari temple for pilgrims till that date.

It may be recalled that over the instructions of Government, TTD had imposed a total suspension of Srivari darshan for pilgrims in Tirumala temple till April 14. As a result, all kainkaryams will continue to be performed in the Temples as per the agamas in Ekantam, according to a press release issued by the TTD here on Tuesday.

