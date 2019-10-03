Sustain the beauty of diversity

By | Published: 3rd Oct 2019 12:12 am 10:32 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that only Hindi can unite India ignited sharp reactions, especially from southern States. Though he later clarified that he never asked for imposition of Hindi over native languages but advocated its use as the second language, the controversy is yet to cool down.

Pushing Hindi with the idea of one nation, one language by the Hindutva organisations is not a new development. In 2014, immediately after the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, the central government directed all the government departments and its officials, ministries, corporate and banks to use Hindi in the official social networking sites. Many, including from the southern States protested against the order.

Consequently, succumbing under pressure, the Modi government withdrew the order and asked to use English. After the Modi government returned to power with an absolute majority, it is again trying to align Hindi with the Hindutva ideology. The Hindutva movement has always pitched for Hindi to be India’s national language. Vinayak Savarkar was clear right from 1939 that Hindi would be the ‘national tongue of Hindudom’.

Long History

Blaming only the Hindu nationalist parties and organisations for the imposition of Hindi over non-Hindi speaking States is not be justified as the Congress too tried to do the same throughout its long tenure at the Centre. In fact, these attempts date back to the pre-independence era.

In 1937, Hindi was made a compulsory language in all schools of Madras Presidency Province by the first Congress government headed by C Rajagopalchari. The anti-Hindi movement, which lasted for the next three years, was led and supported by all the opposition parties and EV Ramasamy Periyar.

The Congress, during the Independence movement, advocated the reorganisation of States on the basis of language. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, it demanded that the British government form States based on languages. The Congress manifesto for the 1945-46 elections, which eventually elected the Constituent Assembly, promised that States would be reorganised on linguistic lines. The Congress, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, officially asked the British government to reorganise provinces on the lines of language. The Congress itself organised its provincial committees not by the actual provinces of British India but according to major linguistic communities.

Binds Better

However, after the transfer of power, the Congress changed its attitude and gave an impression that organising linguistic States would be a step that would encourage separatism rather than unity. Jawaharlal Nehru himself argued that creating States on linguistic lines would endanger the unity of the country. The idea was backed by Vallabhbhai Patel and other influential Congress leaders.

Had Potti Sriramalu, a Telugu revolutionary not died after he started an indefinite fast demanding a separate State for the Telugu speaking people to be carved out of the Madras Presidency in 1953, reorganisation of States on the basis of language would never have happened.

History has proved that reorganisation of States following recommendations of the State Reorganising Commission in 1956 on the basis of language has strengthened Indian unity. Bombay State was partitioned into Marathi and Gujarati-speaking areas. Punjab was partitioned into two States — Punjab for Punjabi speaking and Haryana for the Hindi-speaking areas.

The predicament of Pakistan with languages was equally complicated. The new rulers of Pakistan wanted to impose Urdu over other linguistic communities. While erstwhile East Pakistan spoke Bengali, the Western part used Urdu and Punjabi. In his historical speech in Dhaka in 1948, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, declared: “the state language of Pakistan is going to be Urdu and no other language”. Urdu failed to unite Pakistan and it was separated into two independent nations.

Hindi Hegemony

In India, the domination of Hindi heartland politics at the Centre has promoted Hindi over the years as a so-called national language at the cost of other State languages. Increased use of Hindi as one of the official languages, along with English, has impacted growth opportunities of other Indian languages.

Bollywood is one of the greatest promoters of Hindi throughout the country. Electronic media, particularly TV channels and revitalised radio channels later on, joined the Hindi wagon. The south with its equally enriched film industry resisted the linguistic and cultural invasion of the Hindi heartland.

In the North and Northeast, Hindi has elevated itself as a language of communication among the Hindi and non-Hindi speaking people as a result of official patronage. In Arunachal Pradesh, Hindi is the official and widely used language. Most of the younger generation of different tribal groups of the State does not know their own language or dialect and even communicate with their parents in Hindi. The consequence is that many ethnic languages are facing extinction in Arunachal Pradesh.

Vibrant Culture

In the recent ‘Howdy Modi’ show in Houston, Modi highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity. He said: “Our various languages are an important identity of our liberal and democratic society. For centuries, our nation has been moving forward with dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. Diversity is the foundation of our vibrant democracy.”

The Prime Minister spoke in as many as eight languages in Houston. However, in the past, Modi had proudly spoken in Hindi in different international fora, thereby linking the identity of India with Hindi. The identity of India must not be linked with Hindutva and Hindi as Savarkar had desired.

Unfortunately, the present ruling class is upholding the supremacy of Hindutva and Hindi on the national and international front. Right from Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Kashmir policy, NRC in Assam to use of Hindi in all banking transaction and in railways reflect the dominance of Hindi and ‘Hindudom’ in today’s India.

Modi and his colleagues should understand that what unites India is its linguistic diversity and sufficient devolution of power to the linguistic States built on a federal structure. Pushing any one language as superior to other Indian languages and destroying the federal structure by taking unitary decisions will not better India.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .