Sustainability rules the ramp

By | Published: 8:38 pm

The day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive Day witnessed several designers showcase their collection that were created, keeping in mind the sustainability factor and environment safety.

Bollywood actors Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Sethi and Sumeet Vyas turned showstopper while Sikander Kher, Genelia D’Souza and husband Riteish Deshmukh were spotted in the first row.Retail brands like Spykar, Westside, Trends, Shoppers Stop, fbb, House of Anita Dongre, Lifestyle and Max joined the movement that aims to develop sustainable sourcing policy for consistent prioritizing and utilising certified raw materials that have a positive impact on the environment.

The first show of the day called Cotton Champions saw garments in straight, geometrical silhouettes rendered in hand-woven and hand spun organic cotton and kala cotton, dyed using pomegranate shells, ferrous, tamarind seeds, charcoal to give earthy colours like indigo, yellow, smoke and light blue to their outfits.

Designers namely Anuj Bhutani, Pallavi Dhyani and Gaurav Khanijo collaborated with Khadi and Village Industries Commission to create sustainable fashion attires which were showcased on the ramp. Contemporary silhouettes in earthy colours comprised the collections that are high on utility and can be considered everyday essentials.

Designer Alka Sharma presented her first luxury collection called ‘Miniature Moon’ as she launched her regal range ‘Aavaran Luxury’. The designer had used dabu mud resist, hand dyed and block printing techniques rendered on eco-friendly fabrics like mushru, mulberry silk and chanderi.