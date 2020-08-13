Sustained efforts on to contain Covid: Balka Suman

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman asserted that full-fledged measures were being taken for containing the novel coronavirus. He along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi reviewed the situation of Covid by holding a meeting with authorities of the medical and health department on Thursday. He was joined by Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman instructed the officials concerned to offer better quality medical services to suspects and patients of acute respiratory disease. He told the staffers of the medical and health department to sensitise the public over the virus by conducting field visits. He asked them to be punctual when rendering duties.

The government whip advised the Collector to convene weekly review meetings with the authorities of this department and suggested district medical and health officers to hold meetings with ASHA workers and ANMs every week for preventing the spread of the virus. He sought public representatives to conduct constituency level meetings for ensuring coordination among officials and them.

This Chennur legislator informed that blood samples of 3,519 suspects were gathered and of them, over 1,200 contracted the disease. The district still has 681 active cases, showing a mortality rate by 0.97 percent. Among the patients, elderly people and persons suffering from chronic disease accounted for 72 percent of the infected.

Suman further instructed the officials to create awareness among the citizens over the disease by distributing pamphlets and carrying out intensive publicity. He stated that a 150-bedded quarantine centre was going to be arranged in Bellampalli town. In addition to that, a 50-bedded quarantine centre would be created by Balka Foundation in Chennur covering five mandals soon, he added.

He stated that steps were being taken for providing five ambulances, assured by him on the occasion of birthday of minister K Taraka Rama Rao recently, another ambulance bought with funds of Parliament Members to the district. He said that wearing face masks and practicing physical distance could keep the disease at bay.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that eight ventilators and an 18-bedded intensive care unit at Bellampalli town was created for treating the patients and sufficient drugs were dispatched to the district. She added that a help line, 08736-25051 was arranged for the convenience of the public.

Legislators Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, District Libraries Corporation chairman Renikuntla Praveen, DMHO Dr M Neeraja and District Surveillance Officer Dr Balaji were present.

