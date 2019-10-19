SUV taken out of Suryapet NS canal, bodies of six victims recovered

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Suryapet: After a five-hour long effort, NDRF team fished out the Scorpio SUV, which plunged into left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Chakirala of Nadigudem mandal in Suryapet district on Friday. The bodies of the six victims in the accident were found inside the vehicle.

The NDRF started its search operation at 9 am on Saturday and finally traced the Scorpios SUV in the canal at 20 meters away from the place where vehicle fell into the canal. The vehicle was found 20 feet under the water in the canal and divers from the NDRF team managed to hook the vehicle to a crane they pressed into service for lifting the vehicle out of the water. The ill-fated vehicle was pulled out of the canal 2.30 p.m.

Officials said the flow of water in the canal was controlled and reduced to help the NDRF team search for the vehicle, recover it along with the bodies of the victims.

All the doors of the vehicle were found closed. The windows too were rolled up. The bodies of the six victims, who drowned in their vehicle, were later taken out of the vehicle and sent for post-mortem examinations by the police to the government hospital in Kodad.

According to the police, the victims were identified as employees of Ankur Hospital in Hyderabad. The deceased were Jammikunta Nageshwar Rao (36), a technician, Vangapalli Pavan Kumar (23), receptionist of the hospital, Bomidala Santhosh Kumar (23), a ward boy, Abdul Aziz (34), administrator of the hospital, J Geroge (29) the nursing in-charge of the hospital, and Tippani Rajesh (29), an accountant of the hospital.

The Nadigudem police filed a case are are investigating. It is believed that the vehicle slammed into the railing by the canal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada while the group was on their way back to Hyderabad after attending the wedding of a colleague.

