Suvreen Chawla chooses content over medium

By | Published: 12:51 am

Surveen Chawla, who is part of the new web series Haq se, is very excited to work with ALT Balaji once again.

Here is an excerpt of chit-chat with Hate Story 2 actor with Tabloid Today.

First break

Ekta Kapoor gave me my first break. She could see what I could do, while I couldn’t see it myself. She gave me work, I am ever grateful to her because I hadn’t had any experience in acting before. And the beauty is, she is exactly the same person as before even after making hundreds of shows. She is a bench mark for any producer who is into television industry.

Content matters

Medium doesn’t matter; it is all about the content. I would love to be part of an action oriented film. And also the love stories, as today’s love stories have become more unconventional and real. The new film makers are coming up with such realistic concepts, inspired from real-life characters which is something cannot say ‘no’ to. That being said, action is something which excites me the most.

Web series vs soaps

Web series give the liberty in taking time for shots, to look into minute details and building the characters as we are not running behind any deadline. There are hardly any similarities between soaps and digital shows. Digital shows are more similar to movies, be it the set or the attention given to the details.

When I saw The Test Case and it took me by surprise. It was very entertaining and engaging. It is great to see women in green, serving the nation. Nimrat Kaur has done a great job.