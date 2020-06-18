Suyyash Rai to feature with wife Kishwer Merchant in video of his new song

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Mumbai: Actor-singer Suyyash Rai has collaborated with his wife, actress Kishwer Merchant, on the video of his new song.

The track, titled “Tera mera Saanjha”, is sung by Suyyash and Rashmeet Kaur. Suyyash has also shot, directed and edited the video.

The poster of the song was unveiled on Thursday, in which Suyyash and Kishwer can be seen happily gorging on pizza. Their pet dog is also visible in the poster.

“‘Tera Mera Saanjha’. This one is really special,” Suyyash captioned the poster.

The song will be out on June 24. Suyyash and Kishwer have earlier worked together in the love song “Khushnuma”.