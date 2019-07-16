Suzi, Nehru Zoo chimpanzee turns 33

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Suzi, the solitary chimpanzee in Nehru Zoological Park here in the city, had a special day on Tuesday. It was her birthday so she got some extra treats and her caretakers cut a special cake for her.

The 33-year-old female chimp, was gifted to the city zoo in 2011 by the Sahara Group.

Suzi’s favourite fruits, including papaya, apple and bananas, were strung on ropes in her enclosure. She also got one of her favourite treats, white bread and honey sandwiches. “She sometimes gets white bread sandwiches with jam but her absolute favourite is one with honey smeared on the bread slices,” a zoo official said.

To celebrate Suzi’s birthday, the zoo officials organised a party of sorts where the cake was cut and young visitors were invited to the zoo.

When Suzi came to the zoo in 2011, there were two other chimpanzees, Jimmy (male) and Mamatha (female). However, both these chimps later died, Mamatha in 2011 followed by Jimmy in 2013. While Mamatha died at the age of 21 due to congestive heart failure, Jimmy passed away at the ripe age of 41. Typically, Chimpanzees live up to 40 years and sometimes, can live longer in captivity.

Meanwhile, the zoo also on Tuesday, celebrated the World Snakes Day with a special presentation for visitors at the zoo’s amphitheatre on snakes and other reptiles.

