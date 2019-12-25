SVBC Chairman visits HKM Golden Temple

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Actor and chairman, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, Prithviraj visited the Hare Krishna Movement’s (HKM) Golden Temple at Road No.12, Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad vice-president Mahavishnu Dasa along with temple management accorded welcome to Prithviraj and his family, and, offered prasadam and a portrait of the deity, said a press release.

