By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Village Football Club (SVFC) registered four successive wins to stay on top of the Hyderabad Football League. SVFC began their campaign with a 4-2 win over Little Stars. They went on to beat Friends FC 3-1, Onslaught FC 3-1 and Little Stars 2-0.

Talha Murtuza and Nitesh Sharma are leading their scoring with five goals apiece. Team CEO Mohammed Shamsuddin expressed hope that the team will win the championship.