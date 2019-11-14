SVR Media banner to produce straight Telugu films

By | Published: 9:32 pm 9:49 pm

After bringing several blockbuster Tamil movies to Telugu audiences, producer Shobarani will be bankrolling straight film projects from now. Her home production banner SVR Media will be producing five movies in the coming year of 2020.

“With a view to encouraging young talent, SVR Media will be casting young aspiring actors and directors for its future film ventures. So far, we have come closer to Telugu audiences by producing dubbed movies from Tamil to Telugu. All the scripts for five movies are ready. New talent from the Telugu movie industry will be given a chance — actors both male and female, character artistes, technicians, etc.,” Shobarani, founder of SVR Media, said.