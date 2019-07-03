Swachh Survekshan exercise kicks off in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:13 am

Hyderabad: The process for Swachh Survekshan-2020, a ranking exercise to assess levels of cleanliness and active implementation of Swachhata mission initiatives, commenced in the city on Wednesday.

Aspects such as segregation of dry and wet wastage, collection of garbage at doorstep, awareness programmes in colonies and bastis, ODF measures, prohibition of public urination, recycling of construction material and others have been given high priority in the Swachh Survekshan-2020.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a press release said that all efforts were on to achieve better rank in Swachh Survekshan and star rating of garbage free cities.

The GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said that as part of Saaf Hyderabad-Shaandar Hyderabad, Swachhata programmes have been taken up on a large scale. In this Swachh Survekshan, there will be 12 citizen feedback questions through outbound phone calls. These feedback questions among others include waste collected from house, cleanliness level in surroundings, maintenance of community/ public toilets in the city and awareness on home composting.

