Swachh Survekshan: Hyderabad is best Mega City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has secured the top rank as the best Mega City in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 Citizens feedback category and the 23rd rank in the overall category beating Mumbai, Bengaluru and other Metro cities.

Swachh Survekshan – 2020 provides separate rankings for cities with one lakh or more population (national ranking) and those below one lakh (state and zonal rankings). It is based on an assessment of progress from January 2019 till December 2019 under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM-U) covering 4,384 cities. The Union government released these rankings on Thursday.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tweeted: “Happy to share this year GHMC bagged the Best Mega city in Citizens feedback in above 40 lakh population. Also we are in 23 position in Swachh Survekshan rankings as against 35 in 2019.”

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign was conducted in three quarters of 2019 as league to ensure sustainability of cleanliness outcomes throughout the year. The annual cleanliness survey of Swachh Survekshan 2020 was conducted between January – February 2020 by MoHUA.

Methodology of ranking was based on four parameters with a total of 6000 marks which include, service level progress with 1500 marks (Documentation submitted by ULB through the portal) (which includes 200 marks from Swachh Survekshan 2020 league), direct observation (Based on field inspection) with 1500 marks, Citizen feedback with 1500 marks and certification of Star Rating and ODF/ODF+/ODF++ with 1500 marks.

There are 500 cities with population above 1 lakh. Hyderabad participated under the category of cities with population above 1 lakh.

According to the rankings, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has been awarded No.1 as a “Best Mega City in Citizen Feedback” (above 40 lakh population) category and ranked at 23rd in above 10 lakh population category for over all performance and is ahead of Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and North and South Delhi Metro Cities.

GHMC was also appreciated for implementation different innovations and practises, including Green Kiosk, India’s first exclusive Dog Park and Twin bins made from Recycled Plastic and the Feed the Need initiative.