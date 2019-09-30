Swachhta Pakhwada held in NIT Warangal

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Warangal Urban: As part of the Swachhta Pakhwada 2019, Water Conservation meet with academicians, students, staff of National Institute of Techonology (NIT), Warangal and subject experts was held at Ramanujan Hall in the campus here on Monday.

The conservation meet was headed by Sunil Kumar Ranjan, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt of India, New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed on the need for water conservation and the steps to achieve it by the Union Government at National, regional and local level.

Dr. R Mallikarjuna Reddy, the guest of honour, presented the work done at Kakatiya University and advised on what best can be done at NIT Warangal.

The Director, Prof N V Raman Rao emphasised the need for immediate steps to curb the leakages and plans the conservation activities. The Director motivated the students to actively participate and come out with innovative solutions for managing the water in a better way.

The event was followed by a Swachhta and Water Pledge subsequently conducting a rally. The rally emphasised the need for water conservation and banning the single-use plastic. The rally was attended by large number of students and staff.

The total activity was planned and organised by the team Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, comprising Dr.K Venkata Reddy, Nodal Officer Dr. P Venkateswara Rao, Dr. G V Ramana and Dr. C Sumanth, members.

