Swami Agnivesh passes away

By | Published: 9:40 pm

New Delhi: Social activist Swami Agnivesh, 80, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital. Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday. “He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died due to multi-organ failure…He went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm,” a spokesperson of the hospital said. Resuscitation was attempted but he passed away at 6:30 pm, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .