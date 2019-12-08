Swami Mukundananda’s book on self-improvement launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: A self-improvement book ‘7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment’, written by mind management expert, Swami Mukundananda was launched here on Sunday. The book is an attempt to map-out key formula to maximise happiness and fulfillment in life while achieving success.

“When harassed or frustrated, it is natural to hold the circumstances around us responsible. Adversities will continue to come one after the other in life. We must not lose focus of the ultimate goal and persevere and only that will bring success and happiness,” Swami Mukundananda said during the launch of the book in which he tried to blend science with Vedic scriptures, and logic with spiritual insight, according to a press release.

He will also deliver a seven-day lecture series highlighting the scriptural wisdom behind the topics covered in the book from December 8 at Institution of Engineers, Khairatabad. The book signing is scheduled on December 12 and 14 at select book stores.

Published by Westland, an Amazon company, the book is already a best seller on Amazon and has been ranked number 1 on the Nielsen chart, the press release said.

