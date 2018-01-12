Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated in Warangal

By | Published: 12:20 am

Warangal Urban: Sulakshya Seva Samithi celebrated the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in a grand manner at ZPSS Unikicherla. Marking the occasion, a photo exhibition containing the images and inspirational quotes of Swami Vivekananda was was organised. The portrait of Swami Vivekananda was garlanded as the students sloganeered “Jai Jai Nanda – Vivekananda”

Prof. S. Lakshmana Murthy (Rtd.) of Kakatiya University, who was the chief guest at the programme, said that students should take one personality of their choice and follow their footsteps to excel in life. Vivekananda was an orator by divine, he said. He urged students not to fall prey to bad habits and saying that they will distract youth from their goal.

Founder president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi said that youth of this nation should follow the footsteps of eminent personalities like Swami Vivekananda who dedicated their lives for the motherland.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions held to mark the occasion. Samithi also distributed books on the life of Swami Vivekananda to students and other participants. Shashank Bharadwaj, Vandematram Vishnuchaitanya, School headmaster Jithender Reddy and others took part.