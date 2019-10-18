Swanky coaches for Narayanadri Express

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Narayanadri Express, which runs between Lingampalli and Tirupati, is now provided with all new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to improve the customer satisfaction besides enhancing safety. In addition, the speed of the train is also increased, subsequently reducing the running time. The express, which is one of the important trains in the SCR Zone connecting Hyderabad with temple town Tirupati, will now provide the passengers with better traveling experience and jerk free journey.

This apart, the new coaches have come up with designed seats as per Indian anthropometrics data, large windows with good visibility, wider luggage racks, anti- skid PVC flooring. These coaches are also built with environment friendly bio-toilets, the SCR said in a press release.

Moreover, AC coaches have been modified with in-built reading lamps, insulation against noise, automatic sliding doors and auto-closing vestibule doors which improve the travel experience of the passengers. Designed with anti-climbing structure and fire-retardant material, the new coaches enhance safety and reduce the damage in case of any unusual occurrence. Also, the train is now hauled by electric locomotive for the entire journey.

“The new facilities incorporated in the Narayanadri Express will offer a smooth, comfortable and hassle-free journey for the passengers and pilgrims to the temple town Tirupati and back,” said Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .