Swaraj unveils new tractor in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: Swaraj Tractors, part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group, showcased the Swaraj 742 XT for puddling operations, through various promotions and on-ground activities at Swaraj Tractor dealerships in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Swaraj 742XT is developed to deliver extra power based on its 3-cylinder 45HP water cooled engine. A 3-stage oil bath type filter with a pre-cleaner and a water separator protects the engine. The dual clutch transmission promises extra performance and fuel efficiency that is ideal for puddling operations.

For operator comfort the Swaraj 742 XT is also offered with Power Steering as an option. The footrest, mobile charging point and holder add to the convenience.

