Swaraj’s body being shifted to BJP headquarters

New Delhi: The mortal remains of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj is being shifted to the party headquarters here on Wednesday, after being kept at her residence since the previous night.

According to sources close to the family, the body will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the heart of the capital for public to pay homage till 2 p.m. It will be later taken to the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites.

The former External Affairs Minister passed away on Tuesday night at age 67 following a cardiac arrest. After her mortal remains were brought to her residence, several political leaders paid their last respects to her. These included President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.