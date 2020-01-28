Sway of TRS complete in erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:34 am

Karimnagar: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has captured 14 municipalities in erstwhile Karimnagar district in addition to Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. Though this was established after the counting of votes on Saturday, it was officially declared with the election of chairmen and vice-chairmen and mayor and deputy mayors on Monday.

TRS candidates took oath as mayor and deputy mayor of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of 14 municipalities in erstwhile Karimnagar district. Except Ramagundam Corporation, TRS got a clear majority in all the municipalities.

Dilemma over capture of mayor and deputy mayor of Ramagundam Corporation prevailed with the ruling party winning only 18 corporators posts falling short by eight corporators in the 50-division corporation. While Congress secured 11 corporators seats, BJP got six followed by nine of All India Forward Bloc and six independents.

In a sudden development, seven of nine AIFB corporators extended their support to TRS. Meanwhile, two BJP corporators also switched their loyalty to the ruling party. With the support of Forward Bloc and BJP candidates, TRS has captured the corporation without any difficulty.

While well known doctor, Bangi Anil Kumar, took oath as Mayor of the Ramagundam Corporation, Abhishek Rao was sworn in as Deputy Mayor.

