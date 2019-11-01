Swedish activist Thunberg inspires Khammam writer to pen a book

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Khammam: Inspired by the Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s address at this year’s United Nations Climate Action Summit, Khammam writer K Srinivas has penned a book on environmental concerns expressed by her.

The book is titled ‘Nikenta Dhairyam?’ (How dare you?), the question that Thunberg’s threw at the world leaders in her emotional address at the Summit. The book was released by District Collector RV Karnan along with Hyderabad Book Fair Society president Juluru Gowri Shankar and its secretary K Chandra Mohan here.

Speaking after releasing the book, the Collector stated that expressing solidarity with Thunberg’s concern on environmental degradation would not suffice and everyone in the society must try to do their part to address the problem.

Environmental protection was everyone’s responsibility, if the society fails to address it. Otherwise the future generations have to face serious consequences. The questions posed by Thunberg have made many to contemplate on the issue, he said.

All members in the society have to make serious and committed efforts. In order to create green environs everyone must plant saplings as the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been urging the people to do their bit since long, Karnan said.

Haritha Haram programme proposed by the Chief Minister and being implemented in Telangana was aimed at addressing environmental issues and to create a better place for future generations, he added.

Gowri Shankar stressing on the need of creating more literature on environmental issues appreciated the book author Srinivas for his efforts in writing the book on Thunberg who made an impact on the world leaders with her address at the UN Summit. Educationist N Kishore Reddy was present at the book release.

