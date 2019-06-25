Sweeper attempts to sexually exploit four year old girl in Medak

By | Published: 2:07 pm

Medak: The attempt by a 26-year-old Sweeper to sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at Kothvanpally of Regode Mandal in Medak district came to light on Monday evening as the girl’s parents approached the Police. The incident came to light a bit late as the parents waited for a couple of days before filing the case.

According to Police, the accused identified as Sara Jaipal allegedly took a four year’s old girl, a student of Anganwadi located on the premises of Primary School, into an empty classroom while the girl was playing in the ground after 4 pm on June 22.

Suspecting his behavior, a person going by the way warned him. After coming to know about the incident, the parents have inquired the baby girl about the incident. Finally, they have filed a case with Regode Police on Monday evening after confirming it. The Police have arrested Jaipal on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to news reporters, Inspector, Ravinder Reddy has said that they were further inquiring into the incident to know whether he had made such attempts on any girl in the school. Meanwhile, the parents of the victim have alleged that the accused even video graphed the girl while assaulting her with his smartphone.

However, the Police have found no such video on his mobile. Inspector, Reddy has said that they will retrieve the deleted videos to see whether he had made any attempt to shoot his attempt. The locals have demanded stern action against the accused.

