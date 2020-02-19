Sweet Melody, Stepper shine at Hyderabad racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Sweet Melody and Stepper worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Wednesday morning.

Sand

600m:

Sweet Brandy (RB) & Tata (RB) 45, moved together.

800m:

Turf Monarch (Ajit Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 58, 600/44 good. Team Player (Aneel) 58, 600/44, in good shape. 3y-(China Visit/Angelic Aria) (Jagdale) 1-3, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Francis Bacon (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Alexanderthegreat (App) & Brisbane (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Sweet Melody (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. Stepper (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

1200m:

Monte Rei (Koushik) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Victory Parade (Kiran Naidu) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, strode out well. Horus (Kiran Naidu) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) (From 1600/400) 1-34, moved freely.