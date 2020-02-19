Sweet Music fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 5:26 pm

Kolkata: Sweet Music from the stables of Arti Doctor (Suraj Narredu up) is fancied to win the Governor’s Cup 1600 metres, Class I, a handicap for horses rated 95 and above and the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Classico 1, Darsh 2, Ajeeta 3

2. Yuvan 1, Winners’s Delight 2, The Last Judgment 3

3. Sweet Music 1, New England 2, Arrowfield 3

4. Peluche 1, Valeria 2, Exception 3

5. Ruby Cube 1, Sullivan 2, Aggression 3

6. Devine Chakra 1, Essos 2, Portofspain 3

7. Sharavati 1, Rush For Gold 2, Guitar Girl 3

Day’s Best: Yuvan.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

