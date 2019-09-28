Sweet notes of Samajavaragamana

By | Published: 8:06 pm

A pearl from saint Thyagaraja’s Pancharatna kriti, Samajavaragamana has taken the listeners to a new high through the director Trivikram Srinivas’s next magical film, Ala… Vaikunthapuramulo. His films in the past too always had melodious songs leaving the listeners enraptued. Now, he took another gem of a keerthana from Carnatic classical music.

In Pawan Kalyan’s Atharintiki Daaredi also, he brought another chaste classic of MS Subbulakshmi, Devadevam into the fold of a mainstream sonorous composition which proved to be a rage at that time. This time, Trivikram felt passionate about Samajavaragamana and inspired the music director of the film, Thaman to create a fresh song from the original.

In a video, Thaman described his journey with Trivikram, particularly with the song as a memorable experience in his career. To raise the quotient of mellifluous appeal, Thaman eluded electronic instruments and calibrated an orchestra of all original and manual instruments for the song for it to sound ultimate.

“Basically, it is very difficult to compose songs for Allu Arjun since he is far superior in his style of dancing and adopting new styles. I already gave him 12 exciting numbers in three films. Now, Trivikram gave me another golden opportunity to come out with another soulful song of Samajavaragamana. Seetharama Sastry sir just mesmerised us with his most admirable lyrics.I thank Trivikram and Sastry sir for this opportunity,” said Thaman.

