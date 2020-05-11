Sweet nothings for MSMEs

By | Published: 11th May 2020 12:05 am 9:04 pm

MSMEs, the lifeline of the economy and the main job-provider, has no oxygen left. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been the worst affected by the pandemic but only sweet nothings have been coming as announcements for the sector. The RBI offered a deceptive comfort: standard assets as on March 1, 2020, would get a relief of three-month moratorium with no interest relief; review of the working capital requirements and pumping in liquidity of the order of 3.37% of GDP combined with the GoI relief for the weaker sections by way of cash remittances into the Jan Dhan accounts.

There was further relief by way of refinance from Sidbi: Rs 50,000 crore; Nabard: Rs 25,000 crore among others. The net result of previous liquidity injection as per the RBI April 2020 Bulletin is 0.7% year-on-year credit growth for the industry. Sectorwise: manufacturing micro and small enterprises was -0.4%; food processing: -3.1%; textiles: -6.6%; leather and leather products: -2.3%, all engineering: -0.4, state-sponsored SC/ST credit: -70.4%; export credit: -13.2%. Will all these negatives turn positive with the new liquidity? Risk aversion cannot be turned into risk appetite with excess liquidity in the hands of a hesitant lender.

In a pandemic, history tells us that massive credit and large fiscal expansion should go in sync to pump-prime the economy to a new normal.

Realistic View

When the manufacturing MSMEs open their shutters, they will find all the machinery waiting to be greased; sheds to be broomed; factory premises to be sanitised, and all tools readied. Several bills pending for payment require renegotiation. Labour will mainly demand their lost wages rather than renewing their work.

All supply chains are choked and each link in the chain needs to be looked at by the size of investment needed for re-functioning to the level of at least 60% capacity, Without this, interest commitments may not be honoured. The entrepreneur will, therefore, have to set his priorities right and decide which corners need to be cut and which widened.

The immediate trigger for enterprises in Telangana is deferment of fixed electricity charges for April and May without penalty and they will get 1% rebate on payment.

Several enterprises would first search for cash from banks and NBFCs. This would depend on the collateral securities they had and their previous track record. Banks are not poised as of now to lend on a cash flow basis. They may still try to work out estimates based on the pre-Covid-19 performance levels. This is the first tragedy. There may be a few understanding branch managers, who will take the risk and lend.

Next thing, the entrepreneur needs to negotiate with the existing labour. It will be a very hard negotiation and he will need to find money to pay the wages for the shutdown period first. Some understanding labour may oblige with deferred wages but they would be just a few. Most fair-weather friends would come up with suggestions like pledging gold; mortgaging excess property, etc but no cash. Private moneylenders too would be hard to come by.

The demands of all national associations like the CII, FCCI, PHDCCI have been kept waiting at the doors of the Finance Ministry. The UK Sinha Committee Report that recommended Rs 10,000 crore fund of funds and Rs 5,000 crore Distressed Asset Fund have not been set up. After set up, if they are kept in the conservative hands of Sidbi, it will be of no use. The Fund should address payment of wages of all the manufacturing MSMEs based on the muster roll and ESI evidence.

Assessing Demand

It is unlikely that products would be in demand at the same level. People have become austere. Every person, who faced a compensation cut, would continue to move the demand curve to essentials than FMCG. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, processed foods, packaging that were functioning on the fringe could move to higher capacities. All others will have to make rounds to the banks for their merciful looks!

Every enterprise will have to envision a new future – different scenarios have to be built and they should convince investors and lenders. They cannot look to the global markets immediately as the pandemic has levelled them all.

As far as India is concerned, a great opportunity is knocking. China has lost its sheen and credibility. Global markets hitherto linked to China would be looking at ways to pull off from them. Entrepreneurs should carefully set their trigger points. It is here that the policy vacuum can hurt hard.

Ten-Point Policy

Redefine MSMEs by way of turnover Allocate specific portfolio for manufacturing sector to make ‘Made in India’ a reality Enterprise should digitise operations and have a consent-based ERP architecture Bundle up all existing credit (term loan plus working capital, inclusive of interest) for enterprises with a turnover of Rs 10 crore – extend a moratorium till December 31, 2020, after converting it into a Fixed Interest Term Loan carrying interest at 6% pa, for repayment thereafter in 48 annual instalments Evaluate working capital requirements on cash flow basis Discount all the bills drawn on government departments, PSUs and even large undertakings that carry credit rating of AAA and above at 75% and credit into the client account, provided the invoice clearly says that the purchase is within the approved annual budget. Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises should do portfolio guarantee up to Rs 5 crore and then second charge on the collateral security with the lender for the balance up to Rs 10 crore Declare NPA threshold at 180 days overdue and redefine the Special Mention Accounts — 0,1,2 at 60, 90, 180 days Review all existing limits, legal proceedings, auctions etc, and ensure that no viable enterprise will exit For the rest of the enterprises, make exit comfortable: fair treatment of sovereign dues; priority to the creditors on first-in-first out; and transfer of assets to those who would like to acquire them. These accounts should be subject to a third party review by a State government accredited agency.

Thereafter, the industry should draw up their trigger points and rational action plan in consultation with the lender/investor. All Industry Associations should nominate one or two active Executive Committee Members to form a think-tank or negotiating team for regular interface with both State and Union governments.

(The writer has authored ‘The Story of Indian MSMEs’)

