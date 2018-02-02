Sweet pills for better breathing

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 12:08 am 11:43 pm

Any person who gradually witnesses growing symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing and cough followed by expectoration of thin mucus is very likely to be suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The lungs are like the inverted branches of a tree which help us breathe through terminals called alveoli, wherein the exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen takes place.

In individuals suffering from conditions like bronchitis, exchange is affected.

Exposure to irritants

In conditions like asthma, the alveoli can relax again and exchange improves. But, in conditions like COPD, the elasticity of the alveoli is lost and as this remains over a period of time with further progression of the disease. The moot point here is that this condition is predominant in people who smoke and those constantly exposed to dust, irritants in atmospheric pollution and chemical industries.

Passive smokers too pay the price for remaining in the company of smokers. This condition can also be genetic due to deficiency of a chemical called as alpha 1 anti trypsin. All these can cause irritation and inflammation of the alveoli and result in the lack of proper exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. This is just the beginning of the problem; as days go by, there is accumulation of mucus in bronchial airways which later hinder normal respiration.

Symptoms & effects

The breathlessness that this condition causes can affect the basic activities like walking, cooking or even taking care of oneself. As the disease progresses, breathlessness becomes worse and normal functions have to be curtailed. There is loss of weight too. The heart needs to work at a further force causing impairment of cardiac function. Occasionally, there is blood in the sputum which indicates that probably the heart is affected too.

A few investigations like complete blood picture, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, a chest X ray and a test called as spirometry are done. To start with, quitting smoking is essential. If the disease is due to other reasons, they need to be addressed.

Remedies

Homoeopathic medicine has good remedies which can help in better exchange of gases like Carbo veg, Ipecac and Amm carb. if there is accumulation of mucus, remedies like Aralia racemosa, Hepar sulph, Silicea and Antim tart have been known to help symptomatically. To slow down the progression of the disease, there are other remedies like Calc carb, Silicea, Kali carb and Natrum sulph.