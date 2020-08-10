Sweet Poha: Lord Krishna’s delight

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:25 am 9:39 pm

On Janmashtami, as per Indian, tradition there is a ritual of preparing Chappan Bhog, wherein 56 different delicacies are prepared and ‘Sweet Poha’ is an important part of it and is Lord Krishna’s favourite. It is offered to him as ‘Prasadam’.

Poha was offered to the his childhood friend Sudhama and Lord Krishna blessed him with wealth to last his lifetime. Different versions of ‘Sweet Poha’ are prepared depending on the regions. It is also made on Vinayaka Chavithi as ‘Prasadam’ to Lord Ganesh. It also makes a great snack for toddlers and kids. ‘Sweet Poha’ is prepared with flattened/ beaten rice, flavoured with dry fruits, cardamom powder, fresh grated coconut, jaggery and ghee. It can also be garnished with banana.

Grated dry coconut can also be added instead of fresh grated coconut. It is healthy and nutritious too when included in our daily meals. Many recipes can be prepared with poha. It makes a great breakfast and a snack too. It can be a good baby food when added with some milk and sugar. Instead of feeding kids junk food, it’s better to feed them with delightful poha recipes.

Serve: 3 members

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Poha – 2 cups

Grated coconut – 1 cup

Grated jaggery – 1 cup

Cardamom powder

Sesame seeds – 2 tsps

Dry fruits

Method

* Take 2 cups flattened rice along with 1 cup of grated coconut and 1 cup of grated jaggery.

* For the poha, we will also need cardamom powder, 2-3 teaspoons fried sesame seeds and dry fruits like cashew nuts, almonds and raisins.

* Frying them in clarified butter will give a nice flavour to the poha.

* Firstly, to a mixing bowl, add 1 cup coconut powder and 1 cup jaggery; try to use fresh grated coconut.

* Mix and let it sit for 20-30 minutes. Add grated jaggery so that it melts soon.

* When you see that the jaggery has melted, mix the mixture once.

* Move the 2 cups flattened rice into a different bowl, sprinkle some water so that it softens. Put it aside.

* To the coconut-jaggery mixture, add cardamom powder for flavour, fried sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon melted clarified butter and flattened rice.

* Mix and garnish with dry fruits and fresh grated coconut.

* Sweet Poha is ready to serve!

(Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes. YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu; Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .