Sweet treats to gift your Valentine

It is that time of the year again when youngsters are busy shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts. Of all the options, chocolates still continue to be on the top of the list. The sweet indulgence that they are, chocolates are liked by everyone.

If you are a Hyderabadi, there are a bunch of stores that you definitely need to check for this purpose.

Eigerbuck

This luxurious store has interiors that make it look no less than a European palace. Obviously, so are the prices. If affordability is not an issue, this is the ideal place to shop for a gift, especially if your Valentine is a chocolate connoisseur. Feel like royalty with exquisite and divine chocolates which are said to melt in your mouth.

Shruti Chopra, Hyderabad-based fashion designer, talks about her experience when she visited this store. She says, “It is a beautiful store. Kind of overpriced, but it’s the brand value. I would say that it’s a wonderful gift for Valentine’s Day. Definitely something that will be remembered by the person who receives the thoughtful gift.”

Price: Their basic pack of 9 chocolates start at Rs 2,000.

Ferns and Petals

For the busybees who can’t look around town for the best chocolates, this brand has both online and offline stores to provide flower bouquets along with other gifting options. Earlier, the other options came only if you bought their bouquet; but, in the recent years, they seem to have understood the demand of chocolates. That is why, they made it possible for their customers to buy chocolates stand-alone too.

Price: Their standard teddy chocolate is Rs 299 and the most expensive pack is Rs 10,599.