Swetha Mohanty takes charge as Hyderabad Collector

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: IAS officer Swetha Mohanty took charge as Hyderabad Collector here on Monday.

The 2011 batch officer worked as Wanaparthy Collector before she was transferred and posted as Hyderabad Collector. The previous Collector Manikaraj Kannan was transferred and posted as Industries Commissioner.

District Revenue Officer Madhusudhan Rao, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) Srinu and Vasantha Kumari, and other officials met her.

Another IAS officer Vasam Venkateshwarlu took charge as Collector of Medchal–Malkajgiri district on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter