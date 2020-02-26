By | Published: 8:56 pm

Khammam: Swift action by Khammam Cyber Crime wing police helped a victim of online fraud to recover his money within four hours of the crime taking place.

Sources said Mohammad Nishad, a resident of Khammam, who wanted to sell his motorbike, posted its details on an online platform OLX.com. A cybercriminal acting as a buyer called Nishad on Monday afternoon stating that he wanted to buy the bike.

Then, the buyer told Nishad that he would send him a link if he clicked it Rs 20,000 would be credited into the latter’s account. By trusting his words, Nishad clicked the link sent by the buyer only to lose the same amount of money from his PhonePe account transferred to the buyer’s Paytm account.

The seller, who realised that he had become a victim of online fraud, immediately consulted Khammam cyber lab police. Police Sub-Inspector G Ranjith Kumar passed on the information to higher officials and concerned nodal officers.

The officials concerned, who plunged into the action, took immediate steps to cancel the transaction made by the cybercriminal and the money which Nishad lost was deposited late in the evening of the same day.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal appreciated the performance of cyber lab personnel. Additional DCP I Pooja asked the people to be vigilant about cybercrime and online scams and seek police help immediately when cybercrime takes place.

