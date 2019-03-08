Swift’s stalker returns

By | Published: 5:19 pm

An alleged stalker of pop star Taylor Swift has been arrested for the second time in less than a year for breaking into her Manhattan home, police said.

Roger Alvarado, who is already restricted from coming near Swift’s apartment in the Tribeca neighbourhood, broke a window and entered the loft at wee hours when the singer was away.

The 23-year-old was detained, and charged with burglary and criminal contempt.

The accused stalker had, last April, used a ladder to climb through a window into Swift’s apartment, also when she was not home.

A judge slapped him with a restraining order and Alvarado pleaded guilty in December. He had not yet started his six-month jail sentence, which includes mandatory psychiatric treatment.

In February 2018, he was also arrested at Swift’s residence after attempting to break through the door with a shovel.

In an interview published in Elle magazine one day before the latest incident, Swift cited violence as one of her “greatest fears.”