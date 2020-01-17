Swiggy delivery executive mowed down by TSRTC bus

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding TSRTC bus in Narsingi here on Wednesday.

The victim, Santosh, a delivery executive with food delivery firm ‘Swiggy’ was on duty when he was knocked down. According to the police, Santosh was on his way to deliver an order at Gandipet when the speeding RTC bus belonging to the Mehdipatnam depot hit his motorcycle from behind.

“Santosh fell off the vehicle and was run over by the bus. Due to severe bleeding injuries, he died on the spot,” police said.

The Narsingi police booked a case for negligence causing death and arrested the bus driver.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.