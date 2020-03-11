Swiggy takes ‘proactive measures’ to combat spread of coronavirus

By | Published: 7:23 pm 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: With COVID-19 becoming a matter of global concern, food delivery app Swiggy has sent out mails to customers, saying they were taking some ‘proactive measures’ to help minimise the chances of spread of the coronavirus.

Swiggy said its delivery partners were continually being trained in best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method and frequency of washing hands as well as identification of associated symptoms.

“Should a delivery partner notice any associated symptoms, they’ve been asked to immediately reach out to us and consult a medical professional. We are providing them with free medical consultation through our partners in such cases,” it said, adding that delivery partners were also advised to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period upon noticing any symptoms.

“We are also in touch with our restaurant partners to ensure they’re aware of the best hygiene practices while handling and packaging food items,” it said, adding that customers could request the delivery partner to leave the package by the door (in case of online payment), if the customer was feeling unwell or preferred so.

Those with concerns or complaints about the issue could raise a complaint via the Swiggy app, it added.

