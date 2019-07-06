Swimming coach, invigilator held for harassing women in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: In the last five weeks, the Rachakonda SHE teams arrested 54 persons, including a swimming coach and an invigilator, apart from booking as many as 49 cases of harassment against women.

In one case, a 21-year-old engineering student from Abdullapurmet was harassed by C. Mahesh, a lab technician who was an invigilator for the examination she was appearing for. He started talking to her saying he would help her in the exams by showing answers. Then he showed obscene pictures in his mobile phone which scared the victim. The Abdullapurmet police booked a case and arrested him.

In another case, a 13-year-old girl from LB Nagar was harassed by her swimming coach, U.Naveen, who pressured her to marry him. Though she warned him several times, he continued to stalk her and also went to her house and misbehaved with her in the absence of her parents. He was arrested by the LB Nagar police and jailed.

Likewise, Ram Singh, a mason from Bihar residing in Uppal, was arrested for misbehaving with his 16-year-old daughter in their house. The SHE teams, through decoy operations, also caught 21 persons for harassing women. Four child marriages too were averted in the last one month, officials said.

