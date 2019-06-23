Swine flu outbreak predicted twice a year in Telangana

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Recent epidemiological studies and secondary data analysis of swine flu positive cases have indicated that people in Telangana must brace themselves to withstand swine flu outbreaks twice a year.

A recent secondary data analysis of swine flu positive cases in Hyderabad clearly pointed towards a ‘bi-modal peak observed with increase in the number of cases from January and a second peak that happens between July and August, during the monsoon season.

With monsoons already starting to get active, the secondary data analysis of seasonal flu that forecast an outbreak between July and August must serve as a caution for public and government health care establishments that every year receive major chunk of seasonal flu cases.

The data analysis study of swine flu, taken-up by senior epidemiologist and a scholar from National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, Dr D Sri Harsha between 2015 and 2018, has clearly established the time-line for a possible outbreak of swine flu in Telangana.

A similar study on the outbreak of influenza taken up in Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation between 2017 and 2018 by researchers from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) also has indicated that swine flu outbreaks happens twice in a year in AP.

“The secondary data analysis highlights the need to have regular surveillance programmes in Hyderabad. This will not only enable public health officials to understand trends of infections but also help in alerting public on the need to take preventive measures,” said Dr Harsha, who is also the District Surveillance Officer for Hyderabad.

Interestingly, based on the data analysis study, the incidence rate of H1N1 for one lakh population in Hyderabad has alternated between high and low every year from 2015 to 2018. In 2015, the incidence of H1N1 for one lakh population in Hyderabad was 19 persons, which remained the highest so far. In 2016, however, the incidence dropped to just 1 per one lakh population before rising to 13 per one lakh of population in 2017. The incidence rate of H1N1 in 2018 again dropped to 1.5 for a lakh of population, the data analysis said.

The public health specialist also calculated the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which indicated that it was high among women between the age of 15 years and 44 years and higher than 60 years. Among males, the CFR is high between the age groups of 45 years and 59 years.

Study identifies regions H1N1 clusters in Hyderabad

Since 2009, when the first H1N1 case in India was detected in Hyderabad, the ailment like in every other Indian State has become endemic in Telangana.

As a result, the long-term data analysis study of H1N1 has identified specific regions (known as clusters) in Hyderabad that traditionally have seen more swine flu cases.

According to the data analysis study taken up by Dr Sri Harsha, some of the clusters between 2015 and 2018 that have traditionally witnessed a lot of H1N1 cases include Malakpet, Amberpet, Nampally, Golconda, King Koti, Ramnagar Gundu and Lalapet.

Interestingly, the clusters that have witnessed spike in H1N1 cases are densely populated regions, where infection can spread quickly because the mode of transmission is from person to person through droplet infection, which means droplets of moisture that are expelled by individuals by sneezing or coughing.

Children and adolescents aged between six months and 19 years, elderly above 50 years, pregnant women with co-morbid conditions and underlying conditions such as heart ailments, diabetes, HIV and malnutrition are susceptible.

