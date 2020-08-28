Swiping right turns trouble for Hyderabadis

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Swipe right for trouble is how it is happening with popular dating app Tinder in Hyderabad.

The dating app, which follows the system of swiping right to show one’s interest in another person’s profile, has become the target for cyber fraudsters who are using innovative ways to trap and cheat people on Tinder.

And it is not just Tinder. Almost every genuine dating app is being misused by scammers to cheat people, according to the Cybercrime police here. With crores of users worldwide, it is up to the user to be careful and not end up cheated, police say, adding that most of the complaints that had come in so far were of users saying ‘friends’ made on Tinder had cheated them of money.

“One of the most common frauds on Tinder is share market or forex trading. They claim to have friends who are traders in the share market and promise higher returns on investments. The victim gets lured by the claims, invests money and ends up being cheated,” said Ch Y Srinivas Kumar, ACP (Cybcercrime), Cyberabad.

“Just based on the profile pictures and the sweet talk by a stranger on Tinder, we should not get carried away. We should never trust and invest money with strangers, that too those who we meet online,” Srinivas said.

Another scam on Tinder is the account verification scam, which involves the other person asking whether you have verified your profile on the app. He or she (could be a he even if the profile says she, and could also be a bot) then asks you to verify your account through a link. The link actually takes you to a third-party website, where you have to enter your name, email, birthdate, and credit card number. Once you do this, these details, especially card details are used misused either to steal money from your account or for costly subscriptions to adult websites.

There are also scammers who create fake Facebook profiles with images sourced online and create elaborate stories about their fake lives. Once you match with a scammer, they narrate their sob story, and slowly, take the conversation to another chat platform. A few days later, they call and say they need money to travel to meet you or that there’s some family emergency and they need financial help from you. Once you pay, it is good bye.

There also blackmailers on Tinder, who first gain the user’s confidence, then solicit intimate pictures and later blackmail the victim using these pictures.

