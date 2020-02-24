swissnex brings startups to India

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: swissnex India, an initiative of the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation, brings cutting-edge technologies and innovations from top-rated Swiss startups to India. swissnex India will coach these early-stage and growth-stage startups on business pivot strategies, product or service localisation, market understanding and access to few handpicked potential collaborators and customers in India.

Additionally, the startups receive launchpad capabilities into the Indian market. Since its inception in 2013, swissnex India has advised over 600 Swiss startups to adapt and then evaluate their business in India through curated conversations with corporates, academia and investors where applicable.

A Swiss delegation comprising startups, academia and investors are in India this week to evaluate various business collaborations with the Indian innovation ecosystem. As part of their healthtech initiatives, swissnex India organised the second edition of their flagship programme – the Indo-Swiss Healthtech Week. The delegation attended BioAsia 2020 in Hyderabad and is scouting the innovation ecosystem in Bengaluru.

“At swissnex, it’s our mission to connect the dots in education research and innovation. We have been instrumental in connecting the University of Basel with WE-Hub in Hyderabad and CCAMP and Narayana Health City in Bangalore, to further promote entrepreneurship and knowledge exchange between the ecosystems,” said Sebastien Hug, CEO of swissnex India and Consul General of Switzerland.

