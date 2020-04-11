‘Switch to eyeglasses from contact lenses until coronavirus subsides’

By | Published: 4:11 pm

Bengaluru: Following the spread of coronavirus, noted ophthalmologist K Bhujang Shetty has advised those wearing contact lenses to switch to eye glasses as a preventive measure.

“Though facial mask is mandatory as a preventive measure against the dreaded coronavirus, not many know that the virus can also enter the body through eyes. Wearing glasses or spectacles reduces the spread of the virus,” said the Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya.

Although it is more likely that people may catch coronavirus infections through mouth and nose, there are chances of the virus also entering through the eyes, according to him.

“In a day, humans tend to touch their face and eyes almost 20 times an hour knowingly or unknowingly. Users of contact lenses end up touching their eyes and face frequently, increasing the risk of infections. Therefore, it is advisable that they switch to eye glasses until the situation improves,” Shetty said.

“Wearing spectacles, like masks, will protect you from coronavirus by preventing the virus droplets from coming in contact with your eyes. As a precautionary measure, we should also wear eyeglasses as an additional protection gear when we step out of our homes,” he added.

In the US, which has been hit hard by the virus, the American Academy of Ophthalmology has recommended contact lens users to switch to glasses/spectacles, it was noted.

