Switch to organic farming, Gutha tells ryots

Nalgonda: Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi president Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday formally launched ‘Eruvaka’, the symbolic commencement of agriculture activities for kharif season, by tilling a paddy field at Srinivas Nagar of Miryalaguda Mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukender Reddy said that actually, the commencement of khraif crop season was dependent on the onset of monsoon rains. Keeping the weather conditions in mind, farmers should take up cultivation of crops varieties that would require fewer wettings and take a shorter time for crop yield. He said the State government was also advising farmers through Agriculture Department to get high yield crops and reduce the cost of cultivation. He exhorted the farmers to switch over to organic farming and desist from using chemical fertilizers. He asked the officials of the Agriculture Department to create awareness among the farmers in this regard.

He said the only State in the country to procure all the produced paddy and ensured Minimum Support Price for farmers was Telangana. He also explained that the initiatives taken up by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to restore the past glory to farmers in the State and his efforts had slowly started showing results.

Stating that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes had completely changed the socio-economic condition of families of farmers, Sukender Reddy said that Rs 307 crore had been extended to 36.38 lakh farmers under farmer’s investment support scheme “Rythu Bandhu”. The Chief Minister launched the insurance scheme to financially help families of farmers in case of death of the breadwinner. In all, Rs 6,636 crore insurance amount had been extended to families of farmers under Rythu Bhima, he said. The farmers usually launch cultivation activity and perform poojas on the first pournami after the onset of monsoon, generally referred to as Eruvaka.

