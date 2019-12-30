Sword seized during Baraat in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police seized a sword that was held by the bridegroom during a marriage procession in old city. According to the police, the groom Mohd Abdul Rizwan was carrying the weapon in his hand as a tradition on December 26.

“Our Blue Colts motorcycle borne patrolling team which was patrolling the road noticed the groom holding a sword in his hand near Crystal Garden Function Hall at Shamsheergunj. The sword was immediately seized and kept at the police station,” said A Srinivas Rao, Station House Officer (Falaknuma).

On enquiry, the police found that the sword belonged to one Hassan Bin Sayed (39), a businessman hailing from Yakutpura in the old city. “A case under the Arms Act was registered against Hassan and the weapon was seized. We suspect it was purchased from some arms sellers in Gulbarga,” the SHO added.

The police invoked Section 25 (1B) of The Arms Act 1959 and arrested Hassan Bin Sayed and remanded him. The police also appealed to the public not carry weapons without holding any licenses as it attracts the provisions of The Indian Arms Act 1959.

