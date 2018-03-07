Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s statue vandalised in Kolkata 

By Author   |   Published: 7th Mar 2018   1:34 pm Updated: 7th Mar 2018   1:52 pm
Syama Prasad Mookerjee
A police official along with a group of people clean the bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharat Keshri's founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee after it was vandalized by unknown people at Keoratola Mohasoshan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: A statue of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was on Wednesday vandalised by unidentified men in south Kolkata, police said.

A poster was also found from the spot with the word “radicals” written on it, they said. The incident comes after two statues of communist icon Vladimir Lenin was pulled down in Tripura and one of Dravidian leader EV Ramaswamy, popularly known as Periyar, in Tamil Nadu.

Mookerjee’s statue was vandalised in Keoratala crematorium area near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

The police have started an investigation into it. Reacting to the incident, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: “Whenever the Left goes out of power they take up such tricks. The communists are anti-nationals.”


