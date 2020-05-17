Sydney Olympics drama still rankles me: Edwards 

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:20 am

Hyderabad: For sure, one player who can never forget the 2000 Sydney Olympics is Indian hockey goalkeeper Alloysius Edwards. He was part of the 16-member Indian team and was all set to take part in his second Olympics after Atlanta in 1996. But he was unceremoniously ousted and replaced by Devesh Chauhan a few days before the Games. It left him devastated.

Recollecting the unsavoury episode, 51-year-old Edwards said he still fails to understand why he had to face this humiliation. “I never knew that I was to be replaced by Chauhan. It rankles whenever I remember that episode,’’ said Edwards, now a manager in Punjab & Sind Bank in Abids, Hyderabad, Edwards recalled that the Indian team had a very good camp in India before leaving for Brisbane for acclimatization in Australia. “The full kit was given in India. Jude Menezes, the No.1 goalkeeper had No.1 jersey and I had 12 as second goalkeeper. However, Jude wanted No.12 jersey and so we sent our jerseys to Shiv Naresh, who sponsored our kit. The change was made.”

“We had a one month camp in Brisbane. On the last day there were trials. We were given to understand that trials were held for Gagan Ajit and Senthil for one spot. The 15 was already picked and there were selecting 16th player. Next day, as usual we went to the ground and goalkeepers usually go ahead of other players. But suddenly Baljeet Singh Saini told the coaches why they were making `Edu’ toil when he was not in the team. At first, I thought it was a joke and but then they said the team was released where I was not there and instead Devesh’s name was in the list. I was shocked. I had tears in my eyes at the disappointment.’’

Meanwhile the team was asked to go to Sydney. Edwards was made one of the five standbys. “We were not allowed to go to the Olympic village. I decided to stay for a couple of days before returning to India. I gave the full kit to Jude Felix’s brother in law except the helmet. I was very frustrated and decided I wouldn’t play anymore. Ironically my name was written on the Indian blazer which I still possess. The worst part was no one bothered to inform me about my last-minute ouster. I always pray this should not happen to any player,’’ said Edwards.

A product of the AP Sports Hostel in 1980, Edwards is the second hockey Olympian after N Mukesh Kumar from Hyderabad. “I was spotted by Doriaswamy in a Rural Games meet. I was put into the Sports Hostel. That laid the foundation for my career. As I could not get a break in the South Central Railway, I was roped in by JCT Phagwara and was part of the Punjab team for many years.’’

Edwards participated in four Olympics camp _from 1988 to 2000 _ and played in his first and only Olympics in Atlanta in 1996. “I was lucky to play in the 1994 World Cup in Sydney. I think my best show was in Champions Trophy in Berlin in 1995. I could make some good saves against Germany and Pakistan in this tournament.’’

A robust goalkeeper in his heydays, Edwards feels that Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed was one of the most dangerous players to face those days. “He was a genius. It was a big test for any goalkeeper. He used to run like a Cheetah and could bemuse any defender with his magical stick-work.’’

Edwards says goalkeeping has changed over the years. “Goalkeepers face the toughest jobs in modern hockey. The decision to remove the off-side rule has become a nightmare for any goalkeeper. I think Sreejesh has done a marvelous job under the circumstances. He has been India’s saviour in many games with his athletic saves.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .