Sye Ra may come out the winner in this war

By | Published: 9:35 pm

With Hindi movie War and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Ra set to release on the same date, analysts chose to side with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer. The logic was no matter, how big a star is in the South film industry, a Hindi film featuring a Bollywood actor will overshadow a dubbed film.

This despite the fact that Sye Ra is expected to bring in lot of moolah to its distributors. Major number of theatres in metros and small towns also seem to be following the same rule.However, the moment War’s trailer which dropped recently seems to have left everyone in a quandary. War didn’t meet expectations with its middling visuals and lackluster dialogues, as compared to Sye Ra’s sweeping cinematography and stunning sets.

It looks like the modern day action thriller may be overshadowed by the fictional historic drama which sees Chiranjeevi play a valiant hero who takes on the despotic British Raj. War, on the other hand has a senior officer turning rogue and a junior officer being sent to hunt him down.

The story of the film sounds quite familiar to Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary which bombed at the box office. Just visuals and action-packed moments on screen sans impressive drama doesn’t have that kind of pull to set cash registers ringing. Looks like Sye Ra may come out the winner.

