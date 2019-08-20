Sye Raa sets screen on fire

By | Published: 9:41 pm

All set to enthral his fans and the audiences in general, Chiranjeevi has invested great effort for his next film Sye Raa. The teaser which dropped on YouTube on Tuesday has already gotten fans all agog over the stunning cinematography and high-octane action sequences which have the megastar fighting the English soldiers as he steps into the shoes of the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Visually, the teaser is an epic treat to the eyes, and fans are certainly not disappointed going by the comments on social media. There are those who even went on to say how Bollywood will do well to follow south Indian cinema’s lead when it comes to period dramas.

Chiranjeevi looks smashing as the rebel leader. The teaser features some really great shots of the action sequences and has Chiranjeevi galloping on the horse, slicing through the enemy. Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah, and Nayanthara also make an appearance in the teaser, though briefly.

But, it’s enough to know that each star is one to watch out for. The background score and power-packed dialogues make this well worth the wait.Sye Ra teaser looks like the onset of a Tsunami that raises its tides to capture the course of events and smashes the sceptical clique of the industry in one single stroke.